'What happens in Sibera stays in Siberia...unless it is covered by The Siberian Times'

News

First expedition to depths of Lake Cheko close to epicentre of Tunguska event to start in February
Geophysicists and hydrobiologists will dive below 30 metres in what some scientists believe is the impact crater.
Red Book’s Steller Sea lion rescued from a plastic death trap in Russian Far East

The endangered mammal got tied up to the Nevelsk breakwater like a chained dog.

World’s coldest marathon at blistering minus 53C is complete in Yakutia
Local runner Vasily Lukin won the full distance in 3 hours, 22 minutes.
Treasure trove of Palaeolithic jewellery, made at least 45,000 years ago, found in the Denisova Cav

Archeologists discovered a new stone bracelet, two sharp pins, a marble ring and fox tooth pendants.

Photographer captures eerie graveyard of North Korean schooners scattered along the Russian coast
Ghost flotilla is the only memorial to dozens of North Korean squid poachers who never returned to their home waters.
Features

Wonder girl Karina Chikitova, 11, wins place at world’s northernmost professional ballet school

Karina became the symbol of resilience and hope when - aged only 4 - she survived 12 days in taiga of Yakutia.

Permafrost is ablaze with hundreds of wildfires in world’s coldest region

Lena Pillars, a World Heritage Site, hit by the rampant flames, as calls grow for greater efforts to tackle infernos.

Unique 2,000-year-old statuette of dancing man, likely made in Northern India, dug up in Siberia

Mystery how the bronze dancer, his arms raised in an ecstatic trance, reached modern-day Novosibirsk region.

Stunning visuals of a black panther playing in the snowy woods of Siberia shared by owner

Luna the panther was rescued from a travelling zoo when its mother refused to feed the cub.

The Babushka of Baikal, the granny in her 80th year who has popularised the world’s deepest lake

Lyubov Morekhodova glides over the pure ice on skates made by her father not long after World War Two.

